Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 42.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,742,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,650,000 after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,088,000 after acquiring an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.