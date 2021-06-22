Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of CWST opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

