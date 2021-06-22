Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294,826 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

STOR opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.