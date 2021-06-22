Sei Investments Co. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.