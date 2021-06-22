Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

XLRN stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.