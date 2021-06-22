Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,123.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 88,254 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 27.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 717,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,985 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 469.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

