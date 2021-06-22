Sei Investments Co. Buys 58,966 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,958 shares of company stock worth $4,342,192 over the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

