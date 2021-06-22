Sei Investments Co. Acquires 41,724 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.53% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

