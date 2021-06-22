Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

NASDAQ STX opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

