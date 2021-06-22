Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 183,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

