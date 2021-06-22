Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 52,784 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 52,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $3,930,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,393 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

