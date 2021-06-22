Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa Sells 16,667 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.93. Savaria Co. has a one year low of C$11.60 and a one year high of C$20.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIS. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

