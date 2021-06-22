Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 7,990 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $14,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 43,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,126. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

