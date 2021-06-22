Sasco Capital Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. The Kroger accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 200,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,117,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

