Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $32.64 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,427 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 4.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $32,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 31,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,741. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

