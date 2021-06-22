Sasco Capital Inc. CT Acquires 89,220 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 15,382.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,220 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

