Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 154,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.