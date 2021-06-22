Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 945 ($12.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 902.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

