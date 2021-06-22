SafeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $6.16 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. SafeCoin has a market cap of $6.16 million and $12,203.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 87% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,836.80 or 0.99782933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00338443 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00388635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00717741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00062399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003430 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

