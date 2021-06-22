Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

