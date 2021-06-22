Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 36,547 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000.

CUTR opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

