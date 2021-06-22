Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKX opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

PKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

