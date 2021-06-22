Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROXG. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Roxgold from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on Roxgold from C$3.30 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Roxgold from C$2.30 to C$2.80 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

Shares of ROXG stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29. Roxgold has a 12 month low of C$1.34 and a 12 month high of C$2.35.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

