Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $459.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,952. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $466.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.