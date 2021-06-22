Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,500 Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V. stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $604.96 million and a PE ratio of -3.10. Pharvaris B.V. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts expect that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

