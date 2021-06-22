Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE NREF opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.