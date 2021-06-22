Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $24,137,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fisker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

NYSE:FSR opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

