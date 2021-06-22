Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Axonics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axonics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,421,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Axonics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Axonics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Axonics by 713.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

