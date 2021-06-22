Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $57,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.