Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

