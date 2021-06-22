Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,285 iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after buying an additional 62,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 121,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

