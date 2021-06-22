Robin Sean Zabek Sells 15,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Robin Sean Zabek sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.92, for a total value of C$688,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,250 shares in the company, valued at C$9,011,800.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$44.89 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36. The firm has a market cap of C$53.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.7700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

