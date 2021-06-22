Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,905 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. Analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

