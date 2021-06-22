Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 25,498 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $467.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

