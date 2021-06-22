Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $382,000 Investment in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of The ExOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The ExOne Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.30.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

