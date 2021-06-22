Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Macatawa Bank worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $311.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

