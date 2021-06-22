Rhumbline Advisers Has $408,000 Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Century Bancorp worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.68 per share, with a total value of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,267,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.18 per share, with a total value of $76,780.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 863,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,425,055.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,904 shares of company stock valued at $271,486. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $635.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

