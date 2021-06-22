Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,756,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $48,554.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,694,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,703 shares of company stock worth $9,794,210 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.