Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Hits $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $21.88 million and $1.57 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00639520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.