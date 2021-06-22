Reviewing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mannatech and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.35 $6.26 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $414.03 million 21.63 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -10.83

Mannatech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 3.70% 21.97% 8.81% Canopy Growth -311.30% -18.67% -12.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mannatech and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 2 10 3 1 2.19

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $32.90, suggesting a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

