Reviewing Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canopy Growth and Mannatech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $414.03 million 21.63 -$1.32 billion ($2.16) -10.83 Mannatech $151.41 million 0.35 $6.26 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Canopy Growth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Mannatech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -311.30% -18.67% -12.58% Mannatech 3.70% 21.97% 8.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Canopy Growth and Mannatech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 2 10 3 1 2.19 Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus target price of $32.90, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Mannatech.

Summary

Mannatech beats Canopy Growth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

