Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 196 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.96.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

