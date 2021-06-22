Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Mondelez International by 50.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after purchasing an additional 927,404 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

