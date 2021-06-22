Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $721,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

