Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $482,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

