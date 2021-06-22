Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $365,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 126.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

