Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.23.

CP stock opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 247,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,198,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

