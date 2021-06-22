Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.37

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and traded as low as $19.75. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 16,205 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

