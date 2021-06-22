REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after buying an additional 167,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

