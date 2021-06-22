Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

